Colton Underwood opens up about the future of his Netflix series Coming Out Colton

Colton Underwood opened up about the future of his Netflix series Coming Out Colton.

In December 2021, the 30-year-old released the unscripted six-episode series on the popular streaming service.

Throughout the show, Underwood navigated coming out to his family and his relationship with his spirituality.

The project also featured Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy, who helped Underwood navigate his new life as an out gay man.

After the show’s release, Underwood has continued to experience more queer milestones, including getting engaged to his fiancé Jordan C. Brown.

With so many new changes to his life, fans have begun to wonder if the public figure would be dropping a second season to Coming Out Colton.

However, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 30-year old revealed that currently, he has no plans to continue the series.

“I don’t wanna speak in definitives, but I will say right now in the time of my life and in my relationship, having a show revolve around that is not a healthy decision to make for either of us,” he told the publication.

“So, right now, there’s not a season 2. Right now, we’re not exploring that for our relationships or for my work ventures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Even though his Netflix series has been put on hold, fans can catch the former Bachelorette star on CBS’s Beyond The Edge.

The survival reality show follows a batch of celebrities as they try to survive in the “dangerous jungles” of Panama.

Unlike Survivor and I’m A Celebrity, the series is free from elimination ceremonies and judges. Instead, the contestants exit the show if they ring an assigned bell that signals their defeat.

Whichever celebrity makes it to the end of the competition is awarded a check for their designated charity.

When asked about his decision to join Beyond The Edge, Underwood said he needed something “lighthearted and fun.”

“A lot of people might not view the jungle as that. [But] I needed that because I put so much of myself into reality TV that it was really nice to have that moment in the jungle, away from phones, distractions and opinions,” he told US Weekly.

He went on to say that his time on the show was exhausting, but the idea of playing for charity helped keep his head in the game.

“At the end of the day, when you’re playing for a charity and you’re looking around at the other people that are standing by your side [and] trying to work, it’s really motivating and inspiring,” he explained.

Underwood’s new series Beyond the Edge is available to stream on Paramount+.