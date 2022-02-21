Colton Underwood to star in CBS survival series Beyond The Edge

Bachelor star Colton Underwood is headed back to reality TV with a new competition series.

According to a report from Deadline, the former NFL athlete is set to compete on CBS’s upcoming survival reality series, Beyond the Edge.

The show follows a group of celebrities as they try to survive in the “dangerous jungles” of Panama.

Unlike Survivor and I’m A Celebrity, the new series will be free from elimination ceremonies and judges.

Instead, the celebrities will exit the show if they ring an assigned bell that signals their defeat.

The group will also have a chance to use their “inner fortitude and physical ability” to win challenges and raise money for charity.

Earlier this month, Underwood took to Instagram to express his excitement over the forthcoming series.

“Excited to be part of the new CBS reality series #BeyondTheEdge! It was an experience unlike any other. Can’t wait for you to watch, starting March 16th,” he wrote.

Beyond The Edge comes a few months after Underwood came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

In the highly-publicised sit down, he revealed that he came to terms with his sexuality during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Obviously, this year’s been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from and putting off in their lives,” he admitted.

In December 2021, the 30-year-old released an unscripted six-episode Netflix series titled Coming Out Colton.

Throughout the show, Underwood navigated coming out to his family and his relationship with his spirituality.

The project also featured Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy, who helped Underwood navigate his new life as an out gay man.

Although it was initially reported that Kenworthy would serve as Underwood’s “gay guide” for the series, the Olympic athlete rejected the title in an interview with Advocate.

“God, please, please, please don’t put it in quotes as ‘gay guide,'” he told the publication. “In actuality, I’m kind of just his friend.

“It put a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, and mine included, because that’s not what I signed up for. I don’t want to come across as if I’m this holier-than-thou educator that knows everything. I don’t. I’m still learning myself.”

Check out the first sneak peek of Beyond The Edge below.

