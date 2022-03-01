Colton Underwood gets engaged to boyfriend Jordan C. Brown: “I’m extremely happy!”

Colton Underwood is engaged to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after the two first started dating in the summer of 2021.

The former star of The Bachelor exclusively told PEOPLE that the two got engaged during a “weekend getaway” in Big Sur after his birthday.

“I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship,” Colton told the outlet.

The couple have been dating for less than a year and have reportedly also bought a home together.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he added. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

Both he and his partner, who works as a political strategist, took to social media to celebrate the momentous occasion, with Jordan posting an image of the two popping a bottle.

“The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne,” he wrote on 28 February. “I love you babe.”

Colton went Instagram official with Jordan in a series of Instagram stories on 4 December, marking the first time he had shared images with his lover after rumours of their relationship first began several months earlier.

“Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love,” the reality television star captioned one of the posts.

In one picture, the two were seen smiling together alongside a dog in a story simply captioned: “Love.”

Another image showed Colton’s boo lounging on a sofa with two dogs cuddling up against him.