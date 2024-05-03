PrEP slutshaming is still alive and well – and it’s harming us all

PrEP is one of the best inventions to ever grace this earth. In fact, it’s so brilliant that I can’t believe we don’t have weekly parades celebrating its arrival. Yet somehow slut-shaming manages to sneak its way into discussions about it. A revolution in the HIV and AIDS crisis, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) was approved for use in the UK and the US in 2012, the EU in 2016 and Australia in 2018. Intended to be taken by those who may come into sexual contact with someone who could have HIV, PrEP prevents users from contracting the virus, reducing the risk of it being passed on by ninety-nine per cent.

You’d imagine that the discourse around PrEP would be overwhelmingly positive. I mean, a tiny little pill can single-handedly prevent the transmission of HIV. It’s a big deal. But the arrival of the medication unfortunately birthed a new type of slutshaming. (Because we needed more of that!)

Enter: PrEP-shaming

In the 2015 research paper ‘PrEP Whores and HIV Prevention: The Queer Communication of HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis’, researchers found that the arrival of PrEP created a new category of queer people: the ‘PrEP whores’. People who take PrEP are frequently painted as sluts and shamed for doing so.