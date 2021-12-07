Colton Underwood goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jordan Brown

Colton Underwood posted a birthday tribute to his boyfriend Jordan Brown in a series of Instagram stories on 4 December.

It marks the first time Colton has shared pictures of him and his lover together, after reportedly dating for several months.

“Happy birthday to my dog-loving, family man, corn-fed love,” The Bachelor star wrote on one of the posts.

In one picture, the two were seen smiling together alongside a dog in a story simply captioned: “Love.”

Another image showed Colton’s boo lounging on a sofa with two dogs cuddling up against him.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Colton confirmed that his partner is a political strategist but would not reveal how long they have been together.

The 29-year-old said that he was “very happy and very in love” at the time and shared that Jordan had met his family.

He said: “The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like me bringing a girl home. Like, nobody batted an eye.”

Coming Out Colton, an unscripted six-episode series, was released on 3 December and details Colton’s journey to understanding his sexuality.

But, fans shouldn’t expect to see Jordan make an appearance on the show.