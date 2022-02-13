Adele gives update on postponed Las Vegas residency: “It has to happen this year”

Adele has given fans an update on her recently postponed Las Vegas residency.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 33-year old revealed that her concert series is still “happening this year.”

“We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” she revealed.

“It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I’m having a baby!”

The Someone Like You singer also gave further insight into her initial decision to postpone the shows.

“It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage being like ‘she doesn’t want to be doing this,'” she explained. “I’ve never done anything like that in my life, and I’m not going to start now.”

The news comes a few weeks after she uploaded an emotional video to social media announcing the show’s indefinite postponement.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele told fans in between tears.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She went on to say that her team had been working tirelessly to pull a show together, but in the end, it didn’t work out.

Aside from her Vegas residency, the platinum-selling artist has been quite busy over the last week.

On 8 February, Adele won big at the 2022 BRIT awards – taking home the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year trophies.

“I love being an artist, I really do, and I genuinely can’t believe that it’s my job,” she said during her acceptance speech.

After giving some words of support to her fellow musicians, she added: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do, I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”

The Grammy-winning talent was also spotted at Heaven nightclub’s Porn Idol event on 10 February.

The night sees members of the public strip on stage for cash, with celebrity guest judges determining the winner.

Fans at the venue shared videos of the singer “living her best life” while dancing on one of the club’s balconies.

Adele even had the honour of picking who won the competition, with one fan saying they “will never forget this night.”

The vocal powerhouse ended the evening pole dancing with Drag Race UK vs The World star Cheryl Hole.