Exclusive: Cheryl Hole says she was “collateral damage” on Drag Race UK vs the World

No matter what she says, Cheryl Hole – and we say this with some determination – will never be mediocre. It’s just not possible. Although the Essex divalina once again failed to secure a RuPeter Badge, she continued to prove that she’s a mothertucking star on Drag Race UK vs the World with her charismatic confessionals, elevated runways and fierce talent show number, which saw Cheryl serve one of her classic, choreo-heavy lip-sync routines.

On this week’s episode of the international spin-off, the eight remaining Glamazon Warriors served three looks on the runway for the RuPaul Ball, with one outfit created from scratch that Mama Ru herself would want to wear. While Cheryl’s looks for Kitty Girl and Butch Queen impressed the judges, it was her third and final ensemble that landed her in the bottom two alongside Drag Race veteran Jujubee. After conquering the “lip-sync for the world”, Janey Jacké ended Cheryl’s time on the series; eliciting a passionate response from viewers online in the process.

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles. You get dealt the cards, you’ve got to play your deck and then roll with the punches,” Cheryl tells GAY TIMES shortly after her exit, before joking: “I think it’s the curse of Priyanka. If you’re on a Priyanka EP, you’re going home. [Me and Lemon] were the only features and look what happened. Mama Ru went, ‘You’re not duetting with us.’”

While Cheryl is understandably “devvo’d” over losing her place in the competition, she has no time to mourn. This week, the beloved performer is releasing her solo debut single, Need the Power, an infectious pop anthem inspired by classic divas such as Britney Spears, Girls Aloud and the Spice Girls. Here, we chat with Cheryl about the future Grammy Award-winning banger, her short-lived stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World and, as per, her plans for Snatch Game.

Cheryl, my divalina. How are ya?

Devvo’d. Absolutely devvo’d, but you know what? That’s the way the cookie crumbles. You get dealt the cards, you’ve got to play your deck and then roll with the punches. To be honest, you’re lucky you got a nice queen this week because I don’t imagine some of these other queens taking it as well as I did!

I’m just devastated to see you without a RuPeter badge again!

Look, I said it when I was leaving, I think this is what I’m destined for. Juju’s destined to do 17 seasons of Drag Race and I’m destined to never win a challenge! I’m fine, I just want everyone to know that I’m absolutely fine. It is what it is, and I’m just happy that I got to have a second opportunity.

Remember, Jujubee didn’t land her first challenge win until her third Drag Race stint…

Third time’s a charm! Mama Ru, can you hear me?

Also, can I just say that back-to-back eliminations for both you and Lemon does not make sense with my fantasy.

I think it’s the curse of Priyanka. If you’re on a Priyanka EP, you’re going home. We were the only features and look what happened. Mama Ru went, ‘You’re not duetting with us.’

RuPaul was too scared.

‘Mama Ru, shut your mouth for a minute!’ Could you imagine?

Looking back at the episode, do you agree with your bottom two placement?

100%. I had the biggest breakdown in the werkroom. I sewed the two legs of my catsuit together and in the last hour I had to go, ‘Right, let’s get something done because you can’t be walking the runway in just your undergarments.’ So in all honesty, I was proud I was able to make something because we all know I’m no seamstress. I got something made on my own and I did the damn thing. Yes, I should’ve been in the bottom based off of that alone. But, I thought my other two runways were absolutely killer.

And you sold the shit out of that third one.

I had to. Sam, I had to. It was dog-awful. The only way I was going to do it justice was pummelling that runway. That’s one thing I pride myself on, being able to sell a pile of poo.

In your confessional, you expressed how Janey was being short with you when you pleaded your case. Do you think her mind was already made up at that point?

Yeah, I think so. I think Janey was going into this like, ‘I’m basing this off of the things that we had to do in the challenge, which was make a garment.’ As much as the ball could save you if you’re on the cusp of top win or bottom safe, that could be the teetering between the two looks. But based on the challenge, she was like, ‘I’m going into this with that mindset.’ Juju’s look was nice, it was cute. She looked good whereas I didn’t. So, I guess she was like, ‘We’re doing this because we need to sit and have this conversation,’ whereas I genuinely went in hoping she would change her mind.

Do you think some of your UK vs the World sisters are too scared to give Jujubee the chop because of her legend status?

Not necessarily, because we all see that Jujubee always does well and always makes it to the end, and she can smash all the big challenges like Snatch Game and whatnot. Some queens might go into it thinking, ‘Well, I want to get her out. I want to make it to the end.’ I think that’s the tactic some of them are going to play, but I think others might be like, ‘Oh, I’m scared to send her home!’

This is Jujubee’s fourth time in the race, whereas this was your second, so how did it feel when Janey revealed your lipstick?

In the moment, I was devastated. I love Jujubee, we’re good sisters and there’s no hard feelings whatsoever. In the moment I was devastated that my time had come to the end but I was in the bottom with somebody who is such a powerhouse, so I kind of felt it in the waters. I wasn’t balling my eyes out like, ‘I’m sorry guys!’

The fact we didn’t get to see you lip-sync for your life this season is preposterous to me. We saw you lip-sync in the talent show, but lip-syncing as part of a challenge is very different to lip-syncing for your life. There’s more of a…

Yep, there’s fire, there’s gusto behind you. It’s just the nature of the game. You don’t get that opportunity to prove how much you want it with a lip-sync for your life this time round, and to be honest, I think the other girls would have been scared to go against me in a lip-sync because we all know what I can do. My passion in drag is performance. As much as I like to turn a look now, my heart lives on stage, and that’s what I truly would’ve done in that moment. I wouldn’t care if I ripped that dress off and did it.