Adele postpones Las Vegas residency 24 hours before opening night

Adele announced the indefinite postponement of her Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before opening night.

In an emotional video posted to the 33-year-old’s social media channels on 20 January, the Hometown Glory hitmaker explained that COVID-19 had thrown her team into chaos and resulted in unavoidable delays.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele told fans.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she added. “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

The singer stated that she and her team had been “awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out” at the time of filming her video.

“We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again,” she continued. “I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry.”

Adele confirmed that all of the dates will be rescheduled once she has got her show to “where it’s supposed to be” in terms of planning.

Her ‘Weekends with Adele’ residency in Las Vegas, which was first announced in November 2021, was due to start on 21 January.

According to the BBC, tickets were priced anywhere between $85 (£60) to $685 (£500) and Adele would reportedly be earning £500,000 per show.