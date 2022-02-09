Adele declares “I love being a woman” as she accepts gender-neutral Brit award

Adele declared her love for “being a female artist” as she took home the gender-neutral award for Artist of the Year at the Brits.

Last year, the Brit Awards confirmed that its 2022 ceremony would ditch gendered categories for the first time to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work”.

At the time, Tom March, Brit Chair and Co-President of Polydor Records, said: “It is important that The BRITs continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible.

“It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.”

The move meant that awards such as British Female Solo Artist and British Male Solo Artist would be replaced with British Artist of the Year.

Adele won big at the 2022 show on 8 February, taking home the aforementioned trophy alongside Song of the Year for Easy on Me and Album of the Year for 30.

“I love being an artist, I really do, and I genuinely can’t believe that it’s my job,” the 33-year-old said as she won her 12th overall Brit award and last of the night.

After giving some words of support to her fellow musicians, she added: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do, I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”

Adele’s latest record became the highest selling album of 2021 after just six weeks on sale.

She dedicated her Album of the Year award to her son and ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

“This album was all of our journey, not just mine, and I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was so personal to me – ’cause not many people do that any more,” she told the audience. “My son has been so kind and gracious and patient with me over the years.”

You can watch her full Artist of the Year acceptance speech below or by clicking here.