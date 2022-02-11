Adele fans react to “iconic” appearance at Heaven nightclub: “This woman is a legend”

Adele made a surprise appearance at Heaven nightclub where she pole danced and hung out with Drag Race UK’s Cheryl Hole.

The Easy on Me singer attended Heaven’s Porn Idol event on 10 February in Charing Cross, London.

The night sees members of the public strip on stage for cash, with celebrity guest judges determining the winner – though no one participating expected to see Adele on stage.

Videos of the star shared to social media show her loving every second of the evening, which ended with her pole dancing on stage with Cheryl.

Adele even had the honour of picking who won the competition, with one fan saying they “will never forget this night”.

She could at times be seen “living her best life” with some friends in one of the venue’s balconies as she danced and watched the show.

“Adele stacking it at Heaven whilst the DJ played Geri Halliwell’s cover of The Weather Girls is HIGH CAMP,” one fan wrote online.

Another said: “Adele doing Porn Idol at Heaven?!? This woman is a LEGEND.”

“Not sure I’ll ever be able to mentally process Adele showing up at Heaven last night,” a third added.

Adele talking with @CherylHoleQueen at the Heaven Night Club tonight. pic.twitter.com/1iyDNvSTcj — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

During her time on stage, Adele addressed those who misconstrued her recent comments at the Brit Awards.

“You are all women who identify as women,” she reportedly told the crowd at Heaven.

Adele won big at the 2022 show on 8 February, taking home the trophies for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for Easy on Me and Album of the Year for 30.

“I love being an artist, I really do, and I genuinely can’t believe that it’s my job,” the 33-year-old said as she won her 12th overall Brit award and last of the night.

After giving some words of support to her fellow musicians, she added: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do, I do! I’m really proud of us, I really, really am.”

Her appearance at the LGBTQ+ nightclub appears to confirm that her Brit Award remarks were meant as female empowerment as opposed to other ways her critics interpreted them.

Here’s how fans reacted to Adele’s appearance at Heaven:

