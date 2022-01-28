UK Black Pride denies Pride in London’s claim of “partnership” between the two

UK Black Pride issued a statement denying claims that it has a “partnership” with Pride in London for its 2022 return.

The event has been cancelled for the last two years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the organisation recently facing an array of allegations about racism and bullying.

On 28 January, Pride in London announced it would be returning in the summer in collaboration with UK Black Pride to “jointly celebrate the diversity of the LGBT+ community and the story of Pride, together.”

The latter swiftly issued a rebuttal to the claim and said it is “definitely not collaborating with or in partnership with Pride in London.”

“We’ll announce our date and the location of our event in due course. If you’d like information about UK Black Pride, UK Black Pride is the best source for that information,” the organisation continued on Twitter.

In a statement issued to The Independent, it added: “UK Black Pride is not in partnership or collaboration with Pride in London, nor are we affiliated with them.

“Pride in London’s decision to announce a partnership or collaboration with UK Black Pride is misleading and untrue. No conversations have taken place between our organisations about working together.”

Pride in London, which is due to celebrate its 50th anniversary on 2 July 2022, has faced allegations of being exclusionary to minority groups within the LGBTQ+ community.

In March 2021, Rhammel Afflick, its director of communications and most senior Black employee at the time, resigned from Pride in London over concerns about racism at the highest levels of the organisation.

In a Medium post explaining what went into his choice to leave, he wrote: “Within the leadership, there is an unfortunate reluctance to accept that the liberation of LGBT+ people must be coupled with the fight against sexism, ableism, racism and other forms of unacceptable discrimination.

“This reluctance has been evident through a series of decisions taken by Pride in London’s leadership. These decisions are detrimental to all our communities but in particular to black LGBT+ people.”

In response to the allegations, Pride in London issued an apology to “the community and those persons who have experienced racism, bullying or any other form of discrimination” during their time with the group.

“The Pride movement started over 50 years ago to deliver equality for all LGBT+ people. To have not done that for black, brown and Asian people recently, isn’t good enough and falls below the standards to which we’re committed to live by.”

