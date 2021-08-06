Pride in London have confirmed that this year’s event has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns around COVID-19.

The UK’s biggest Pride event was scheduled to take place on 11 September, with thousands expected to watch the parade through the centre of the capital.

Pride in London traditionally takes place at the end of June or early July, but this year’s event was pushed back to September with the hope that the vaccine rollout would mean it would be safe for large crowds to come together.

However, with mere weeks to go Pride in London have made the decision that, after reviewing the UK government’s guidelines, the large-scale event cannot take place.

“Covid-19 has affected all of us, changing so much about how we live our lives and gather together in our communities,” Pride in London’s Executive Director, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said on Twitter.

“Pride, like all other major public events, has faced countless challenges with regards to safely holding one of the largest events in the capital.

“I’m truly saddened to say that Pride in London won’t be happening in person this year. Last week was extremely challenging navigating the government’s recently updated Covid-19 guidelines and legislation for large-scale public events like ours.