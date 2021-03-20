Pride in London directors resign due to allegations of ‘racism and bullying’

It has been announced that five directors of Pride in London have stepped down due to allegations of racism and bullying.

Co-chairs Michael Salter-Church and Alison Camps are two of the five departing directors.

In a newly released statement, the organisation gave insight into the situation and the future of Pride in London.

“In response to recent critical media coverage and feedback received from former volunteers and the LGBT+ community on the urgent need for Pride in London to create a more inclusive environment, which centres black volunteers, people of colour and other marginalised community groups, the London LGBT Community Pride CIC (“Pride in London) board is announcing immediate and significant changes to its structure and leadership,” the statement reads.

“To address this challenging generational moment, five directors have resigned, including both co-chairs Michael Salter-Church and Alison Camps, with immediate effect. They will be supporting a smooth handover of their knowledge to the remaining Directors.

“All wish to put on record their thanks to LGBT+ communities for the opportunity and honour of serving as volunteers, to wish the new leadership team every success and to reaffirm their commitment to hearing and standing with marginalised communities.”

A statement from Pride in London on significant changes to its structure and leadershiphttps://t.co/bsCvIQiPBo — Pride in London (@PrideInLondon) March 19, 2021

The news comes soon after the Director of Communications, Rhammel Afflick, and the entire community advisory board handed in their resignations.