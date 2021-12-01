Charity Kase is fundraising for the National AIDS Trust this World AIDS Day to help combat “negative and damaging stereotypes” about HIV.

After speaking openly about living with the virus on season three of Drag Race UK, the 25-year-old is continuing to use her platform to raise awareness and tackle the stigma around it.

Taking to Instagram on 1 December, Charity announced that she is raising money for the aforementioned charity in a bid to change how HIV is portrayed in the UK and to boost “positive representation in the UK media”.

With a £200 target that was quickly reached thanks to donations from her followers, Charity uses the post to praise the UK government’s pledge to end new HIV cases by 2030 and thank those around her for their support on her journey.

She tells GAY TIMES: “I like to use the voice that I have to speak up on issues that I think are important and so I did that for HIV as it’s something that I know very well as it’s my experience.”

Charity explains that after appearing on Drag Race UK, she knew that her HIV status would be spoken about which she hoped could result in positive change.

She continues: “I knew that it would be spoken about and hopefully it would do some good, but I didn’t expect it to become such a big part of my life, which I’m obviously very grateful for.

“I’m very, very happy to be representing a community now and I’ll do my best to spread awareness and hopefully do some more good for the community and for the cause.”

The UK has one of the biggest decreases in new HIV diagnoses worldwide, with the government reporting a 35% reduction in new diagnoses in England between 2014 and 2019.