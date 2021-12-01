UK government publishes HIV Action Plan to end new infections by 2030

The government’s HIV Action Plan commits £23 million of funding to reducing new infections by 80% by 2025 and ending infections and deaths by 2030.

Released on World AIDS Day on 1 December, £20 million will be allocated to targeted testing in high-risk populations, such as Black African communities, as well as expanding opt-out tests in A&E departments.

There will be £3.5 million invested in a National HIV Prevention Programme from 2021-2024 that will make PrEP more accessible for key groups.

All of this will be in a bid to lower transmission rates and allow those living with HIV to access the treatment they need as soon as possible.

“We will end new HIV infections in England by the end of the decade,” said Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid.

“We’ve made excellent progress already with transmissions continuing to fall across England and we are well on our way towards our ambition of zero HIV transmissions and deaths by 2030.

“The UK is leading the way to stamp out HIV and the new actions we are taking – from scaling up testing to increasing access to PrEP – will help people affected to live longer, healthier lives and eliminate this cruel disease for future generations.”

The UK has one of the biggest decreases in new HIV diagnoses worldwide, with the government reporting a 35% reduction in new diagnoses in England between 2014 and 2019.

In its announcement of the HIV Action Plan, the government commits to annually updating Parliament on the progress towards its 2030 goal.

The HIV Action Plan Implementation Steering Group will also be established with the aim of monitoring the situation and making sure current actions keep the 2025 and 2030 targets viable.

The government developed the plan alongside the HIV Oversight Group, which is chaired by Dame Inga Beale.