Drag Race UK’s Charity Kase praised for publicly speaking about living with HIV

Charity Kase has been praised for speaking openly about what living with HIV is like in the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

In the third episode of Drag Race UK’s newest season, the queen shared that she went through a “really dark time” after her diagnoses.

“I moved to London when I was 17 and then when I was 18 I was having a good time and I was on the scene,” she says during the episode.

“But then I ended up contracting HIV and it was kind of really hard for me to process that at 18 and I was still a child, do you know what I mean?

“Six years on I’m still living with the after-effects of this one night where this guy took advantage of me.”

Charity shared that she continues to receive abuse for her HIV status, including being told “you are diseased, you are disgusting, stay away from me”.

“The trauma of getting diagnosed positive really comes from the stigma of HIV and it’s really sad that’s such a thing,” the 24-year-old explained.

In response to Charity speaking publicly on her experiences, the queen has received widespread support for using her platform to educate people.

Deborah Gold, Chief Executive of National AIDS Trust, said: “I applaud Charity Kase’s decision to be open about HIV. Better awareness about the reality of HIV today is vital to tackling stigma surrounding HIV and the information Charity has shared on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tonight will educate so many.”