Exclusive: Charity Kase doesn’t hold back as she discusses “odd” Drag Race UK episode

“I don’t think I deserved to be in the bottom at all,” Charity Kase confidently tells GAY TIMES, before politely asking if she can use the word “bollocks” to describe the tumultuous new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Well, if the shoe fits? For their latest maxi-challenge, the eight remaining contestants produced adverts for the brand new in-home smart assistant, Draglexa. Standard stuff. After storming the runway in “expensive-looking drag”, the “I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M!” version of RuPaul reared her head as she delivered a massive shocker: none of the contestants did well, and therefore were ineligible for a RuPeter Badge. Not one! None! Nada! Zilch! “It was odd,” continues Charity. “Nobody winning, that definitely set the tone for us being at each other’s throats.”

Although she took control over her team and left viewers slain with one of the most insane runway presentations the British spin-off has ever seen (yes we said it!), the fantastical performer was forced to compete against Scarlett Harlett in the lip-sync smackdown for the second consecutive week. This time, a double shantay wasn’t in the cards and the latter’s interpretation of Shirley Bassey’s Big Spender won her another week in the competition, while Charity Kase was given the boot. What a world, huh? Shortly after her exit, we spoke with Charity about the twists and turns and goops and gags of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, her incredible picks for Snatch Game and how opening up about her HIV diagnosis has impacted viewers at home.

What was it like watching the episode back last night Charity?

Oh gosh. It was lots of ups and downs, mostly downs! But, it was a massive relief and I was really happy with the looks that I showed and I’m really proud of myself overall.

Well, I’ve got a lot of thoughts. Usually I don’t get this riled up, but…

Tell me your thoughts, spill it to me baby!

For one, you whipped your team into motherfucking shape. And two, you delivered one of the best runways I’ve ever motherfucking seen on that motherfucking stage.

Thank you so, so much. My runway was inspired by the concept of the Tooth Fairy. When I was told it was something around money, I wanted to do some sort of fantasy creature that was based on money. The options were a dragon or Tooth Fairy. So, I looked over the Tooth Fairy idea and I was very heavily inspired by the Galliano runways and my good friend Bambi Blue of Trashy Planets made my outfit, which was just amazing. I’m very proud of walking down the runway wearing something that someone so close to my heart made.

Do you think you deserved to be in the position you were in?

No! I don’t think I deserved to be at the bottom at all. If I’m honest with you, I don’t know who I would have put in the bottom. Watching them back, maybe I’m biased, but I don’t think our advert was as bad as the other group. But, I’m not going to say that to any of them! I think we both could have been better, don’t get me wrong, but I was hoping the fact that I stepped up to the mark… I actually ended that day feeling really low and beaten up. I was beating myself up over it, just doing crap in the previous weeks and not excelling in the things that I wanted to excel in. So, I was really proud of myself that I turned myself around and took charge when it was necessary. It’s just interesting that when you’re in the room, everyone was like ‘Thank you so much for getting us through this!’ but in the confessionals it’s, ‘Charity Kase is taking over.’ It’s all good fun, I guess it’s entertaining at the end of the day. It was fun to watch, more than anything.

How did you react when Ru said there were no winners this week?

What language am I allowed to use here?

This is a safe space.

The word that I thought of was “bollocks”. Like, ‘Oh god I’m in trouble now.’ It was a shock, more than anything. It was a massive shock. I was really looking forward to this episode coming out in a lot of ways because there’s so much drama, there’s so much tension because it’s high stakes. I knew it was coming, obviously, so it’s the one thing that I’ve been waiting for most. I do think it lives up to the expectations. But yeah, it was odd. Nobody winning, that definitely set the tone for us being at each other’s throats. Every man for himself, you know?

I have to talk about that moment in the mini-challenge when Scarlett wanted to team up with you and you ran over to Kitty. I was screaming at my telly, but also cackling…

Oh my god, no, I feel so bad about that! Watching it back, that was so cringy to watch for me. It was awful. I honestly didn’t even remember that happening until the following day when Scarlett said, ‘Charity didn’t go with me in the mini challenge.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, what? That was that big of a deal?’ In my head, we’re all just struggling and trying to get through it and trying to do our best, and I’ve been getting really close with Kitty. Neither of us have a badge and in my head, Kitty was the perfect balance to my sense of humour. As soon as they told us to pick our best girl, I looked around and saw Kitty catching my eye. She was looking at me too and she was like, ‘Charity come here!’ In that time space that I’d connected with Kitty, Scarlett had put her arms around me, but I guess I hadn’t really clocked that. I wish I thought about Scarlett’s feelings. I wish I considered Scarlett’s feelings because if I had thought about it properly, me and her had a great lip-sync last week. We would have been a good comedy duo together. She was feeling really rejected and really rubbish because she did rubbish in the challenge last week, and I know how that felt. I regret that a lot. At the end of the day, we’re all under pressure and it’s a competition. Me and Scarlett are good friends. Out of everybody from the cast, I’ve known Scarlett the longest. She’s a total sweetheart. I have her back until the day I die. I really do.