It’s A Sin star Nathaniel Hall: ‘Something has to change around the stigma of HIV’

We’re excited for the return of First Time, the solo show from Nathaniel Hall, who we saw playing the role of Donald – Ritchie’s boyfriend – in hit TV series It’s A Sin earlier this year.

First Time has toured previously, including scooping a host of accolades at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and catching the attention of a certain Russell T Davies who described it as ‘a truly remarkable story of triumph’.

We can’t wait to see the play, and we caught up with writer, actor and HIV activist Nathaniel the week before rehearsals began to learn more.

What can audiences expect from First Time?

First Time was being written at the same time as It’s A Sin was, but my show is very much about HIV in the present day. It’s A Sin – it’s amazing that we’ve had this piece of history, particularly LGBTQ+ history, told on a mainstream channel because we haven’t had that in the UK yet. But that really is history, it’s one side of HIV, which is not a death sentence any more. People are living long, healthy and happy lives with HIV. I was diagnosed in 2003 so I was on the cusp, this turning point of HIV. Antiretroviral medication, effective medication, had been around since 1996, which had this Lazarus effect – people who were on their death beds were all of a sudden well enough to go back to work.

I was lucky, but also I was at that point when medications were still new, side effects were difficult to manage, I was given a life prognosis that was shorter. I was told I would have a life expectancy of about 37 years, so to hear that at 16 and to go, ok, your life is going to be considerably shorter because of this thing. The messaging at that time was quite heavy around diagnosis, I was taken to a separate room, I was told to think carefully about who I disclose to, given information about telling people at work, whether I should or not and the legality of that, it was all quite negative and heavy. That really had an impact on me but I didn’t realise until much later in life.

So it’s about the psychological impact of all that, what it feels like to live with HIV, what it feels like to be stigmatised, because I feel like it’s still a stigmatised illness, and the impact that’s had on me and my journey of living very secretively for 15 years and then deciding to break through that and go ‘something has to change here around the stigma of HIV’. Although it’s my story, it’s a gay man’s story, I work a lot with other people with HIV and this idea of shame, stigma, not telling people – it’s very common. I don’t see that story represented, and I want to see that story, so I went out and made it.

What are the key themes of the show?

One of the things people people say, whether you’re HIV+ or not, it really demonstrates what it’s like to have a mental health crisis, or to feel stigmatised, or to feel that you are losing your grip on reality. There are a couple of real moments where that’s demonstrated, and the theatre is such a powerful way to do that because if you’ve ever had a mental health crisis like I’ve had – it doesn’t necessarily feel like you see that on TV in full. In theatre you can explore it in a different way.

People say they’re surprised that the show is so funny. We have this policy where we make you laugh until you cry, and then we make you laugh again. That arc is what we make sure our shows follow, because there always has to be hope, and I think even in the darkest moments there’s humour. You find that within the show because we take you to a really dark place and then the tension’s broken. Often that’s not a set up joke, that’s just me telling something that’s happened. Life is funnier than art, honestly!

After I’d finally told my family after 15 years, my mum turned up on my doorstep the next day with a houseplant. I was like, ‘why have you brought a houseplant?’ And she was like ‘what do you bring when your son tells you that? I was walking around Tesco for half an hour trying to think – champagne doesn’t feel right!’ She didn’t need to get anything, really. So it is very funny, it’s not flippant humour, we’re not being flippant about the subject matter but it’s about helping and supporting an audience to have a good time.

What do you want the audience to take away having seen it?

I think it’s about getting tested, and I think there are lots of your readers who will know about PrEP – pre-exposure prophylaxis and also PEP which is the post-exposure prophylaxis – and also we know condoms are an effective way to stop HIV. But they’re not always on the table and that’s totally fine, no shame from me because I didn’t use a condom! But I think it’s about those messages – if you’re sexually active, you have a responsibility to protect yourself and others. To do that you need to get regularly tested, you can do that at home now, it’s so easy.

With those tools, and with U=U, which means people like me on effective medication can’t pass it on – with all that, we’re closing in on HIV from all angles. We have seen a dramatic drop in the men who have sex with men community, because there’s been a huge uptake of PrEP, and we’re closing in on all angles on this and hopefully we’re on target to end all new transmissions by 2030. As always, the LGBTQ+ community is leading the way on that and I think that’s really important. I understand and I have compassion for people in our community who are scared, who have fear around HIV, because despite all the positives I’m talking about it’s not something you want to go shopping for!

HIV is something that will dramatically change your life, it is going to make life more complicated, so I understand that fear. But I think being in control, taking that control, it’s quite sexy. It’s great! So come see the show, learn about what it feels like to live with HIV, understand and have compassion for people with HIV and become an ally. But also, ask yourself ‘what’s my responsibility in that target to end new transmissions by 2030?’