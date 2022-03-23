Disney employees all over America walked out of work in protest of its response to Florida’s highly controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

The legislation, which is officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill, seeks to restrict “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in primary schools and has sparked international outrage.

LGBTQ+ activists are fearful that it could totally limit any discussions or lessons on identity, the community’s history and the oppression it has faced – prompting its ‘Don’t Say Gay’ nickname.

Disney has come under fire for its mixed response to the bill, as it initially opted to release a blanket statement of support for the LGBTQ+ community instead of condemning the legislation.

A report from Orlando Sentinel on 25 February also revealed that the company had donated money to every single sponsor and co-sponsor of the proposed legislation, prompting its CEO, Bob Chapek, to express “unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community” on 7 March.

Employees of the company from all over the United States staged walkouts and ran social media campaigns to protest this response on 22 March.

What a day so far! Thank you all so much for the resounding support. It means the world to us. Lots still coming in, but a special shout out right now to Pixar for this amazing pic of solidarity.#DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #DisneyWalkout #WhereIsChapek pic.twitter.com/BzvjfVabPC — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 22, 2022

Around 60 staff members left work in Los Angeles to protest in a park where they held signs with messaging such as “protect LGBTQ” kids.

“Disney say gay,” some chanted. “We won’t go away.”

A group also gathered at an LGBTQ+ center in Orlando to write motivational letters for queer students who would be affected by the law.

Nicholas Maldonado was the sole protester outside of Walt Disney World’s property, using his day off from working at an Orlando Disney Store to demonstrate.

“Where was Chapek when the bill was introduced?” he told The Guardian. “My thoughts are, it’s completely shameful and upsetting to cast members.”

Those demonstrating called on Disney to stop construction work in its flagship Walt Disney World theme park until Florida blocks the legislation.

They also asked their employer to cease all campaign contributions to politicians in favour of the bill.

Taylor White, a technical director at Disney television, told Reuters: “A lot of people enjoy working for Disney. And a lot of people are upset that the company they love is harming the subset of employees and their community in Florida.”

‘Don’t Say Gay’ is set to go into effect on 1 July if Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it into law, which he has suggested he will.