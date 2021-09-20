Teletubbies accused of being “little gay demons” for supporting Lil Nas X

A far-right news host has accused the Teletubbies of being “little gay demons” after they asked for a collaboration with Lil Nas X.

Lauren Witzke, an American Christian Nationalist and former TV host, made the comments in response to a viral Teletubbies post.

Following the release of Lil Nas X’s debut album on 17 September, the children’s TV stars took to Twitter to ask for a feature on his next album.

This went alongside images of each character edited onto his album cover, which the Old Town Road star also shared.

“Alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro,” Lil Nas X wrote.

Witzke criticised the “demons” on her Instagram page, sharing the Teletubbies’ viral tweet with her followers.

She said: “I always knew that the Teletubbies were little gay demons.”

Witzke is not the first far-right person to criticise the Teletubbies, as in 2019 Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to Donald Trump, claimed that the Teletubbies “started that whole trans thing.”

He made the statement after someone complained that children have been “brainwashed” by schools into accepting LGBTQ+ people.

“Above a certain age you have to take responsibility for your own education and your own understanding of the truth,” Gorka said. “I think that whole trans thing started with Teletubbies. Remember? One of them wore a tutu.”

Lil Nas X has faced fierce criticism from conservative critics, who have slammed his music for its sexually explicit nature and depictions of religious themes.

In his acceptance speech for the Video of the Year award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Lil Nas X brilliantly showed how unbothered he is by the criticism as he thanked the LGBTQ+ community for their support.

“Let’s go,” the Industry Baby star said. “Wow, oh my God. Okay, first I wanna say thank you to the gay agenda, let’s go gay agenda!”

His words were met with an uproar of cheers from the crowd before Lil Nas X went on to thank several members of his team for their work.