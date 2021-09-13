Lil Nas X stuns fans with his iconic VMA performance of Industry Baby

Lil Nas X held nothing back during his iconic performance of Industry Baby at the 2021 VMA’s.

Before taking the stage, The Old Town Road rapper was introduced by Pose star and fellow gay icon Billy Porter.

“It’s a new day, and I am so thankful to have lived long enough to witness. So Brookly get ready for the slayage we’ve all been living for,” he exclaimed.

Soon after his introduction, a pink and white marching band opened up the performance with a showstopping instrumental of Industry Baby.

The 21-year-old wasted no time to get onto the stage with his custom band uniform that displayed a bedazzled Montero logo.

However, it didn’t take long for him to undergo a costume change which resulted in him wearing his jailhouse uniform from the single’s accompanying music video.

Backed by his talented group of dancers, LNX delivered intricate choreography in front of his custom Montero Prison set.

Jack Harlow, who is featured on the record, also joined the Panini rapper on the stage to perform his sleek verse.

But the one of the most incredible parts of the performance was LNX’s dance break in the fictional prison shower.

Dressed in bedazzled spanks and knee pads, the Grammy-winning artist held nothing back while performing dynamic floor work alongside his dancers.

LNX then closed out his unforgettable performance with a snippet of Montero (Call Me By Your Name).