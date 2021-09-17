Lil Nas X debut album Montero: track-by-track review

Lost in the Citadel

Pushing a gentle percussive opener, Lost in the Citadel ushers waves of electric guitar, jamming up any pre-expectations listeners had to the track. An upbeat, diluted rock atmosphere, Lil Nas saddles emotional vulnerability against a gritter, alternative sonic ambience — it’s a fun, electric shake up reminds listener’s the young artist can do more than funnel trap beats and R&B-inspo sounds.

Dolla Sign Slime (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

An album highlight, Dolla Sign Slime stacks up as a standout moment. Boasting the defiable Megan Three Stallion, the WAP rapper’s pace remains unmatched. Alongside Lil Nas, the track feels unevenly weighted with Megan front-loading lyrics that truly land: “All you lame hoes turn hatin’ to a hobby / Damn, watchin’ me gotta turn you on (Turn you on) /I should have my own category in porn“.

Tales of Dominica

A bleakness shifts in as Tales of Dominica settles on a maudlin tone. The singer reflects on his home life: “I’ve been living on an island made from fate / Can’t go running back to home, I can’t facе her face.” The 22-year-old moved out from his mother’s home in Atlanta when he was a nine-year-old. The gentler track spins the record in a new, more personally emotive direction; a welcomed take away from the star’s viral image of instant humour.

Sun Goes Down

Lil Nas addresses his battle with mental health and suicide in the upfront song. Lyrics such as “Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life / Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun” reoccurring sweep through the song, in a sombre reminder of the young artist’s struggle. Lil Nas uses the song to open up about his difficulty finding self-acceptance in a respectfully eloquent open track: “These gay thoughts would always haunt me / I prayed God would take it from me / It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’.”

Void

Moving on, Lil Nas pens this track to his past self the “friend from the road” as he reflects on a gone love. Speculation has led fans to believe the track is about the artist’s on-the-road stylist Hodo Musa, however, this theory is yet to be confirmed. In all, while the song digs deep, it’s one of the weaker moments that struggles to measure up to the creative virtues of the outstanding record.

Don’t Want It

Shaking the slower pace, Don’t Want It continues pushing past Lil Nas’s buoyant light-hearted image to give his audience a closer look at his rise and relationship to fame. A young star, the singer is owning up to past mistakes and taking accountability for past actions and problematic behaviours. “I’ve done things in my past I’m sorry / Old people in my life should know that I am not the old me” he solemnly sings. The line refers to Lil Nas’ history running a Nicki Minaj stan account where the artist released Islamophobic, racist, transphobic, and predatory comments. Moving forwards, the singer is seeking a future healed from his past behaviours: “I’m fuckin’ living proof that if you want it, you can have anything right before your eyes.”

Life After Salem

As the album winds down, Life After Salem wraps up the end of the record with a grand rock instrumental. Lil Nas sews his vocals in the paced track and shifts between falsetto and lower notes to draw a layered conclusion to his pop rap debut phenomenon.

Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)

Like most albums, Montero closes out on a ballad, but this one doesn’t quite hit the mark. Miley’s gruff vocals and Nas’ more casual sound sit awkwardly side by side. Together, coated in acoustic guitar and faint waves of soft orchestral moments, the song continues to promise what could be, but, unfortunately, doesn’t quite deliver. It does, however, offer a moment of closure and doesn’t detract from the album as a whole.

GAY TIMES gives Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero a rating of 5/5