For me, Lil Nas X is an artist that is refusing to sanitise his queer vision at the expense of critics. While online audiences have argued his artistry is not suitable for children, or that it amplifies satanic themes, I cannot help but wonder where the same torchbearers stood when Billie Eilish performed All The Good Girls Go To Hell at the American Music Awards in 2019, or when rock legends AC/DC named a whole body of work Highway To Hell (and received endless acclaim for the very same record). It’s a double standard that has been rinsed for its hypocrisy online and in fan circles, but it’s a reminder of the needless daily barriers QPOC artists will have to work through to execute their artistic vision – and it’s getting tiring. Still, whether Lil Nas X is truly unbothered by it, we don’t know, but it’s beyond admirable to see an artist meet his criticism face on, persevere and deliver a game-changing moment.

While the internet has had a few days to simmer down from Lil Nas X mania, I’m sure the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) impact will stick around. Whether it’s meme culture, a new TikTok trend, or shutting down the governor of South Dakota — the star knows how to stay effortlessly relevant and is ready to pave out the next step in his career. Proving he’s more than a one-hit-wonder, the 21-year-old has continued to stay ahead of the curve. His straight-laced record Old Town Road has smashed expectations becoming the most streamed song in the US of all time, and now Montero (Call Me By Your Name) has been forecast to dominate the Billboard Hot 100. So grab your thigh-high boots (or Satan shoes) and get stuck in, because Lil Nas X isn’t going anywhere.