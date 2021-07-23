Filming for American Horror Story season 10 has temporarily shutdown

Brace yourself American Horror Story fans, the upcoming Double Feature season has been put on hold temporarily.

According to a report from Variety, an actor on the series has tested positive for COVID-19.

Under production protocol, the series was put in the Zone A category which resulted in the shutdown.

The suspension will reportedly last till the end of the week (25 July).

Back in March, series creator Ryan Murphy gave viewers a sneak peek into season 10 when he uploaded a mysterious black and white Instagram video.

Murphy continued to tease the direction of the forthcoming season with a photo of Leslue Grossman and Macaulay Culkin on a beach in Provincetown – one of the top vacation spots in the US for the gays – and another of the gnarly sharped toothed creatures as they stomp down a dark street.