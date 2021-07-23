Filming for American Horror Story season 10 has temporarily shutdown

Brace yourself American Horror Story fans, the upcoming Double Feature season has been put on hold temporarily.
According to a report from Variety, an actor on the series has tested positive for COVID-19.
Under production protocol, the series was put in the Zone A category which resulted in the shutdown.
The suspension will reportedly last till the end of the week (25 July).
Back in March, series creator Ryan Murphy gave viewers a sneak peek into season 10 when he uploaded a mysterious black and white Instagram video.
Murphy continued to tease the direction of the forthcoming season with a photo of Leslue Grossman and Macaulay Culkin on a beach in Provincetown – one of the top vacation spots in the US for the gays – and another of the gnarly sharped toothed creatures as they stomp down a dark street.
But even with this slight delay, the AHS team has given fans plenty of content to consume during the long wait.
Earlier this month, American Horror Stories premiered on FX which is a spin-off to the original flagship show.
The terrifying horror anthology series features a different myth slash legend from horror lore in each episode. Three episodes of the show have been released with the first bringing fans back the beloved Murder House.
Some familiar faces have returned for the new iteration including Billie Lourd (Cult, Apocalypse, 1984) and Matt Bomer (Freak Show, Hotel), as well as new stars Charles Melton, Kaia Gerber and Danny Trejo, who portrays a murderous Santa Claus.
The cast for American Horror Stories is absolutely stacked, and also includes talent such as Dyllón Burnside, Evan Peters, John Carroll Lynch, Kevin McHale, Madison Bailey, Merrin Dungey, Miss Benny, Naomi Grossman, Nico Greetham, Taissa Farmiga and Paris Jackson.
Deep breath for even more star power: Aaron Tveit, Amy Grabow, Ashley Martin Carter, Belissa Escobedo, Gavin Creel, Kyle Red Silverstein Quinn, Rhenzy Feliz, Sierra McCormick and Virginia Gardner.
Murphy also claimed it “isn’t even half” of the line-up, so we’re hoping some more AHS alum will pop up in some capacity such as Adina Porter, Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson and – we can dream, can’t we? – Jessica Lange.
Watch the first official trailer here or below.
Your summer of horror starts here. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for American Horror Stories now. The new anthology series premieres July 15, exclusively on #FXonHulu. #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/vTRNqLrVnZ
— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 8, 2021
Related: American Horror Story: All 9 seasons of the anthology series ranked.