Ryan Murphy has teased the upcoming season of American Horror Story with a “wicked” photo of cast members Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin.

The stars can be seen standing on a beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts, arm-in-arm with luxurious fur coats and winter gear – potentially teasing a romance of sorts between their characters.

“Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten,” Murphy captioned the photo. Again, very cryptic, but we expect nothing less from the man who kept Roanoke under wraps until its premiere.

Season 10 will be the fourth season for Grossman, who has appeared in every instalment since her debut in Cult. The star first collaborated with Murphy as Mary Cherry in his first ever television project, Popular.

This season will mark Culkin’s American Horror Story debut. In a recent interview with E! News, Murphy explained how he cast the Home Alone star.

“I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually,” he said. “I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch’.

“And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

The 10th season has been confirmed to see the return of legendary American Horror Story alum such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross.

Last year, Paulson – who recently earned another Golden Globe nomination for her work as the title character in Ratched – semi-confirmed the 10th season’s ever-elusive theme in a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

After a fan speculated that the theme will explore the long-rumoured “Aliens and Area-51,” trope, which was previously explored in Asylum, Paulson smirked in silence before ‘pleading the fifth’.

“Everyone’s going to think that’s me confirming it,” she said. “I just think it’s possible, how about that? I think that is… possible.” She then turned away from the camera and said she’s “gonna get in so much trouble”.

Murphy also teased the direction of the season with the official poster, which features a hand in a surgical glove operating on a mouth full of fangs with a fountain pen. No date has been announced for the season so far, but it’s expected to premiere sometime this year.

Check out the artwork for American Horror Story season 10 below.