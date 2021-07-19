Since its 2011 premiere, American Horror Story has become one of the most championed horror dramas of all time. Each year, viewers wait with bated breath to discover which lauded stars will return for another slice of terror, as well as the classic horror trope that will be explored next. The anthology series has also received widespread acclaim from critics due to its unapologetically queer themes, twisted storylines and performances of the main cast – particularly Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett. As we eagerly await the premiere of the show’s star-studded 10th season, sub-titled Double Feature, we’ve ranked all nine seasons so far from worst to best. There’s bound to be uproar with some of our choices because like we said above, it’s one of the most championed shows in recent memory, but keep it cute!