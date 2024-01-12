Vampire Academy (2022)

Cast: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Jonetta Kaiser, Andrew Liner, Rhian Blundell, J. August Richards

Peacock’s decision to cancel Vampire Academy stemmed from the show not finding the “requisite audience to justify further seasons.” Following its cancellation, which made headlines in January, the show’s cast and crew expressed their disappointment on social media. Showrunner Julie Plec tweeted: “I, too, am grump. This is a romantic, exciting, addictive show with a breakout cast, a passionate fan base and legions of story left to tell. Business is business, and streamers have to find what works for them, but if you’re a network with a need for a vampire show, we’re avail[able].” Jonetta Kaiser, who played non-royal Moroi vampire Sonya Karp, said: “The thing is, if you’re an actor, you know that although this is such an exciting time to be part of the industry because of all the countless streaming services… it’s also scary because most shows now get the boot after just one season.” Based on the Richelle Mead book series, Vampire Academy follows the adventures of various bloodsuckers at the prestigious St Vladimir’s Academy.