Drag kings are ready for their reigning era

Drag Kings haven’t always been represented as much as they should be. In online and IRL spaces, we regularly hear about the thriving careers – and the cultural boom – of the drag queen scene, a breakthrough subculture that has rightfully hit new heights. But, when will the same drag domination come for drag kings? Whether a boding local drag king talent or a star with the potential to become an international icon, they deserve the mainstream spotlight just as much as any other LGBTQIA+ acts.

So, as we reflect on the current culture of the drag king community, it’s important to acknowledge the progress that came before our contemporaries. It’s no secret that drag culture has long been around, dating back to the Tang Era Dynasty (617-908). So-called ‘male impersonation’ was common in Chinese theatre. Similarly, during the 1600s, Aphra Behn, an English playwright and stage performer, was credited for creating on-stage male roles and characters for women to step into. Later, Matilda Alice Powles – known as Vesta Tilley by her drag king name – became a symbol during the Victorian era for challenging gender roles of that time. Elsewhere, outside of the UK, the development of drag king culture hit the US in the 1800s. Born in Maryland, singer Ella Shields became popular as a male impersonator during the late 1800s due to her music hall song ‘Burlington Bertie from Bow’. During the same time period, Gowongo Mohawk emerged as one of the first-known Indigenous male impersonators and toured throughout Europe and the US.

With drag culture beginning to take root during the 1800s and 1900s through music halls, theatre and vaudeville circuits, these figures feed into the evolution of today’s drag king scene. But the story of drag kings isn’t just cultural, it’s political, too. Butch drag performer Stormé DeLarverie, known for her gender-fluid style and sharp suits, performed as part of the Jewel Box Revue during the 1950 and 60s. Her influence as an LGBTQIA+ rights activist whose actions helped ignite the Stonewall uprising continues to be remembered and recognised.

Today, contemporary drag culture has continued to grow, allowing entertainers and creatives to reimagine how we present gender and identity on and off the stage. While drag kings remain underrepresented in mass media, they are more than ready to rule, as Landon Cider proves. The American drag king, crowned winner of season 3 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, has already proved that drag king domination is underway.

Here, in the UK, kings are pushing to new heights in the LGBTQIA+ world. Taking over venues from London to Cardiff and from Brighton to Glasgow, the scene is diverse, multifaceted and continuing to grow in popularity. To celebrate, we’ve pulled together a selection of drag kings from across the UK who boldly represent the future of the drag community.

Against the off-beat backdrop of London’s fabulous Bistrotheque, photographer Rebecca Thomas showcases the queer joy and glory of kings Crip Ladywood, Wet Mess, Don One, and Chiyo.

Keep reading to learn more about what the drag kings enjoy most about their art and the growth they hope to see within their community.