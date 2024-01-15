Drag Race UK vs the World: Marina Summers on ‘gagging’ RuPaul

Drag Race UK vs the World star Marina Summers says she’s the “threat and the bomb” of season two.

On 12 January, BBC Three announced the 11 legendary queens returning to compete for the title of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’ on the UK franchise’s second global smackdown for the crown.

The 10 queens joining Marina are as follows: Arantxa Castilla-La Macha (Espana season 1), Choriza May (UK season 3), Gothy Kendoll (UK season 1), Hannah Conda (Down Under season 2), Jonbers Blonde (UK season 4), Keta Minaj (Holland season 2), La Grande Dame (France season 1), Mayhem Miller (US season 10 and All Stars 5), Scarlet Envy (US season 11 and All Stars 6) and Tia Kofi (UK season 2).

Marina originally competed on the first season of Drag Race Philippines, where she placed runner-up to Precious Paula Nicole. Known for her fierce lip-sync abilities, Marina boasts one of the most impressive track records in the entire franchise with two maxi-challenge wins and seven out of nine top placements.

Speaking with GAY TIMES at DragCon UK, Marina confidently states that she will be a major contender for the crown: “Baby, threat is an understatement. I am the threat and the bomb.

“Not a lot of the girls know where I came from or watched my season, so they don’t know what I’m about to bring. I’m excited to surprise them. Big surprises come in small packages.”

As the first queen from Drag Race Philippines to make it onto an English-language version of the series, Marina feels “a lot of responsibility” to be the representation her country and its respective drag scene needs.

“It’s not all the time that we get this experience. Filipino queens, South East Asian queens, we don’t get represented enough on the Drag Race map,” she explains.

“I have the whole weight of the country on my shoulders, but I’m honoured to have that responsibility. I’m really excited. This time, I have more money, I’m more famous, I’m prettier, so it should be easier!”

With RuPaul on judging duties, in addition to Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, Marina says UK vs the World felt like she was “doing Drag Race the first time again”.

“Being judged by RuPaul is on a different level,” she says. “I had a great time getting to know her because, back in the Philippines, we idolise her. Now that I’ve got the first dibs on that, I’m really happy. I liked making her laugh and gag.”

Out of the entire cast, Marina reveals that she was most shocked to see Keta Minaj because of her “calibre of drag”: “I watched her original season and she is amazing. I was really gagged when I saw her in the room. I was like, ‘Okay, competition starts now!’”

The release date of Drag Race UK vs the World is yet to be announced, but is expected to premiere in the next few weeks.

The first season, won by Blu Hydrangea, featured some of the most controversial and iconic moments in the show’s herstory, from the back-to-back eliminations of Jimbo and Pangina Heals to Jimbo’s unhinged introduction of Casper the Baloney Ghost.

Additional details are scarce on season two, such as guest judges, but it will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor (and Canada vs the World) with All Stars seasons two-four rules: a top two format and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

Visit here for more information on the cast of Drag Race UK vs the World season two.