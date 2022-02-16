Exclusive: Jimbo lets rip on her controversial Drag Race UK vs the World exit

“I kind of likened it to being in a race car. You’re racing, you’re in the lead, having fun, and then some other fuckwad pulls the emergency brake and you just skid out and crash,” Jimbo says of her highly controversial elimination on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World. “It was a great big giant car crash, train-wreck, and I was tossed to the side and left to die.”

Following two consecutive wins for the ham-assisted clown routine that introduced her bonkers alter-ego, Casper the Baloney Ghost, and her acclaimed runways for the RuPaul Ball, the star was booted from the international spin-off by Thailand co-host Pangina – or as Jimbo affectionally calls her, Mangina – Heals. Online, chaos ensued – with many criticising the “tired” All Stars format of queens having the power to send one another home, which has also seen frontrunners such as Shangela and Manila Luzon lose out on crowns to outcry from viewers.

“It’s a bit of a copout,” Jimbo opines of the format. “[The judges] literally saunter in at the end of the day after we’ve done everything, sit there and crack a few bad jokes, eat a snack and then they go back to their hotel. It’s like, ‘Mmm. I’m not the boss around here, but I’m pretty sure if you have the time to lean, you’ve got time to clean. And if you’ve got time to be mean, then you’ve got the time to do your fucking job and judge these hoes so that I don’t get sent home by some bitch.'”

In full character as the drag equivalent of a Cock Destroyer, Jimbo doesn’t hold back as she discusses her exit, how her fellow contestants “can’t take a fricking joke” and her insane plans for Snatch Game. Like we said above, this is the most chaotic Jimbo interview you will ever read. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines…

Jimbo! How are you?

I’m great Sam, how are you?

[Your tits] are making me die. Can you show them to the camera?

You mean these? You mean this? Is this what you want to see? After everything I’ve been through? Ugh god, I already did my morning workout, but thank you for asking me to do it again.

I needed to see these tig ol’ biddies on the season. Why didn’t they make it?

I couldn’t afford them back then, but I used all the money I didn’t win on the show and I got them.

Well, you’ve never looked more Cock Destroyer-y.

You know what? I’m a preserver of cocks. I don’t destroy them, I plant them like beautiful trees, deep inside. And I am more of a conservator of cocks. Cock Destroying is so 2020 and now it’s all about ‘Save the Cocks’ – you heard it here first. Don’t destroy them, just pet them, feed them, love them and release them back into the wild.

Jimbo, this is an important cause, so I applaud you for stepping up and using your platform to raise awareness.

Thank you. I have this platform, and it’s actually a platform shoe and I’m looking for the other one. Have you seen it?

If I find it, I will contact you immediately.

Oh my god, thank you. I’m just so lost sometimes.

Jimbo, I have to say your exit was even more iconic than your exit on Canada’s Drag Race. I was howling.

Me too! And I meant every word of it. I’m gonna get that bitch, and her little dog.

With two consecutive wins under your belt, your elimination is one of the most shocking ever. At the time, how did it feel being chopped from at the halfway point when you were killing it?

I kind of likened it to being in a race car. You’re racing, you’re in the lead, having fun, and then some other fuckwad pulls the emergency brake and you just skid out and crash. So, that’s basically what happened. It was a great big giant car crash, train-wreck, and I was tossed to the side and left to die. So, that’s how that felt.

Perfect analogy. I think everyone on social media felt the same way. There was a lot of controversy online, and many fans have expressed how they no longer want the queens to have the power of elimination, as all the fan-favourites are getting the chop. What are your thoughts on this? Should it go back to lip-syncing for your life?

Yeah, I think it’s a bit of a copout. I honestly do. Ru and the judges have one job to do and it’s more than just eating snacks and making jokes and sitting there in their outfets. We’re already bringing all of our looks that we bought and paid for. We are the ones learning how to dance. We are the ones under the hot, bright lights working for hours at a time. They literally saunter in at the end of the day after we’ve done everything, sit there and crack a few bad jokes, eat a snack and then they go back to their hotel. It’s like, ‘Mmm. I’m not the boss around here, but I’m pretty sure if you have the time to lean, you’ve got time to clean. And if you’ve got time to be mean, then you’ve got the time to do your fucking job and judge these hoes so that I don’t get sent home by some bitch.’ Oops, I mean my friend, that I love so much. Please don’t send Mangina hate. She is a glorious, glorious creature that deserves only love… And one day of sun a year.