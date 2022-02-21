Exclusive: Drag Race star Jimbo reveals true meaning behind “Casper the Baloney Ghost”

As Casper the Baloney Ghost, Jimbo memorably delivered the most bonkers performance in Drag Race herstory.

In the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, the nine Glamazon Warriors competing to be the first ever Global Drag Race Superstar showcased their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for a variety performance.

A majority of the contestants opted for choreo-heavy lip-sync routines to their original dance tracks, while the Canada’s Drag Race alum pranced onto the stage as a demonic clown reminiscent of the Luna Ghost from Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Scooby Doo and Art the Clown from 2016’s slasher film Terrifier.

Featuring props such as a box labelled “talent” with nothing inside, as well as slices of ham deposited in her “man-gina”, the instantly iconic act was met with unanimous praise from the judges – including special guest star Mel C.

Social media also agreed that it was one of the best talent show numbers of all time, while some even hailed Jimbo’s routine as a brand “new peak” for Drag Race.

Following her highly controversial elimination in episode three, we asked Jimbo to explain the origins of the character, which she has aptly titled “Casper the Baloney Ghost”.

“Well, I’m a clown by training. It’s also my understanding of performance and my connection to my audience. As a drag queen in the classic sense, there isn’t always a lot of room to really showcase my clown and other characters because a lot of drag revolves around presenting – especially on RuPaul’s Drag Race – in a feminine way,” said Jimbo.

“And so, I used the talent show as my gateway to showcase something that I wasn’t going to be able to showcase otherwise, which is my weird and wacky and wonderful clown self. I used my character, Casper the Baloney Ghost, that I had performed before in my town, Victoria, and I had received a lot of love from people enjoying that character, living for that character.”

For Drag Race UK vs the World, Jimbo said she wanted to perform a number “based on my fear, which is: what if I don’t have any talent?”

“‘What if I go to this talent show, my dreams come true and I’m on the world stage and I have no talent?’ I feel like that’s the universal feeling that everybody has. ‘What if I’m not enough? What if I don’t bring it? What if I’m not the best? What if I’m not the best version of myself in that moment?’” she continued.

“So, I wanted to really speak to that in a clever way and show that the talent is always deep inside. It doesn’t always have to be a stack of baloney you’ve been sitting on for two hours falling out of your man-gina. But, it could be something deep inside of you.”

In the interview, Jimbo also compared her elimination – which has been met with uproar online – “to being in a race car,” saying: “You’re racing, you’re in the lead, having fun, and then some other fuckwad pulls the emergency brake and you just skid out and crash. So, that’s basically what happened.

“It was a great big giant car crash, train-wreck, and I was tossed to the side and left to die. So, that’s how that felt.”

You can listen to GAY TIMES’ full interview with Jimbo on the latest episode of Snatched! – our podcast dedicated to all-things Drag Race – which is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>