It’s about time Drag Race All Star rules were suspended – indefinitely

Is Drag Race a show about the best of the best, or the best at creating alliances?

Initially, when the format change was introduced in AS2, the queens “agreed” – or did they? – that they would base their lipstick decision on who was the worst competitor of the week, while others contended that their overall performance in the competition had to be taken into consideration. This all went to shit, unsurprisingly, when the contestants started eliminating their sisters based on friendships and, later, who they deemed their strongest competition. In AS2, Tatianna and Alyssa were memorably sent packin’ when it was, arguably, way before their time. Although Roxxxy Andrews delivered the most memorable verse in rap music history on Read U Wrote U, she shouldn’t have been anywhere near that final based on her track record.

Shit continued to hit the fan in the next two seasons with the eliminations of Shangela and Manila Luzon. After BenDeLaCreme voluntarily exited All Stars 3, the former became a shoo-in for the crown – until RuPaul bestowed the eliminated contestants with the power to decide the top two queens of the season. Shangela was booted off the show, while Kennedy Davenport and eventual winner Trixie Mattel – who had both flopped multiple times in the series – lip-synced for the crown. In the years since, it has been hailed as one of the worst decisions in Drag Race herstory. There was a similar amount of backlash when Naomi Smalls revealed Manila’s lipstick the following season – which marked the first time a queen strategically sent another home based on their chances of winning the crown – and Pangina opting to eliminate Jimbo over Jujubee. And, of course, Blu Hydrangea’s controversial choice to cut Pangina.

Yes, we live for the drama and conflama of it all, and RuPaul has stated many times that Drag Race is a “game”, but it begs the question: what is the point of competing in these challenges and accumulating wins when, theoretically, a queen with consistently harsh reviews from the judges can get to the final purely based on their ability to make friendships? Is Drag Race a show about which drag queen is the best at creating alliances, or is it a show about who’s the best of the best? Because lately, the best of the best aren’t getting anywhere near that mothertucking crown.

After her elimination, Jimbo said the current All Star rules feel like a “copout” and that the panel need to take matters into their own hands. “Ru and the judges have one job to do and it’s more than just eating snacks and making jokes and sitting there in their outfets. We’re already bringing all of our looks that we bought and paid for. We are the ones learning how to dance. We are the ones under the hot, bright lights working for hours at a time,” she explained.

“They literally saunter in at the end of the day after we’ve done everything, sit there and crack a few bad jokes, eat a snack and then they go back to their hotel. It’s like, ‘Mmm. I’m not the boss around here, but I’m pretty sure if you have the time to lean, you’ve got time to clean. And if you’ve got time to be mean, then you’ve got the time to do your fucking job and judge these hoes so that I don’t get sent home by some bitch.’ Oops, I mean my friend, that I love so much. Please don’t send Mangina hate. She is a glorious, glorious creature that deserves only love… And one day of sun a year.”