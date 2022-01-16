Superman writer epically shuts down homophobes with LGBTQ+ charity donation

Superman writer Tom Taylor pledged donations to LGBTQ+ charity after receiving incessant online hate.

Last year, DC Comics made headlines after Jon Kent – the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, came out as bisexual in Superman: Son of Kal-El.

In the groundbreaking series, Jon has taken over the famous mantel while his father is on a mission in space.

The inclusion of an LGBTQ+ Man of Steel was met with immediate praise from comic book fans and critics.

The excitement surrounding the issue also required DC Comics to order reprints due to an “unprecedented” amount of orders.

Even though the news was primarily well-received, homophobic fans still inundated Taylor and the comic’s illustrators with death threats.

The continued backlash also led to the creative team receiving police protection.

Even in the new year, Taylor has continued to receive pushback for the inclusive storyline. But instead of clapping back at the online trolls, the esteemed writer found a clever new way to combat the hate.

Taking to Twitter, the 43-year-old highlighted one of the anti-LGBTQ+ messages he received.

“Superman f****** gay??” one message reads. “You will die in pain, f*cking piece of sh*t!!” the message read.

Rather than responding to the vile user directly, Taylor donated to the LGBTQ+ charity Minus18 in their name instead.

“Miroslav from Facebook, like so many before you, I made a donation to [Minus18] in your name,” he wrote.