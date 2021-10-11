Superman Jon Kent comes out as bisexual in new DC Comic

Earth’s newest superman, Jon Kent, has been unveiled as bisexual in Superman: Son of Kal-El.

After months of speculation, the rumours have been proven to be true — Superman is bisexual! Shaking up the traditional narrative, the new line of comics will see the hero take a new direction.

On October 9, the life of Jon Kent, the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane will take a whole new route.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” said writer Tom Taylor in a press release.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

In this new series, Jon Kent has, like his father, fallen for a reporter, but there’s a twist. Kent finds an endearing closeness with friend and reporter Jay Nakamura.

The pair become romantically involved in the new issue of the comic following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can. And, with perfect timing, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces,” said artist John Timms.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee.

“We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

