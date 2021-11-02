Superman comic staff given police protection following bisexual backlash

Staff behind the DC comic series Superman: Son of Kal-El are being given police protection after making the character bisexual.

Jon Kent, the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, made history by shaking up the traditional narrative of the series.

DC announced that the character would be bisexual and starting a same-sex relationship with a friend in future issues, which would include illustrations of them kissing.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” said writer Tom Taylor in a press release.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Although the move was praised by many, some were so enraged by the fictional character that the police had to intervene.

According to TMZ, LAPD officers were sent to the homes of illustrators and production workers behind the comic series as a result of the backlash over Superman’s bisexuality.

The studio has faced an array of complaints about the move, with staffers even being subjected to threats.