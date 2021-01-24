Son of homophobic Nigerian politician comes out as “gay AF”

Bolu Okupe, the son of homophobic Nigerian politician Doyin Okupe, has come out as gay.

In an Instagram post, Bolu confidently stated that he was “Gay AF” in a pair of rainbow shorts while holding a Pride flag aloft.

Since coming out, Bolu has had to fight off homophobic comments, with one saying he’d “be a corpse” if he tried returning. But hitting back, Bolu said: “Your whole mentality is tragic.

“I feel sorry for you. Your religion has turned you into a psychotic imbecile that you think it’s okay to kill people?”

He has since turned off the comments for his coming out post.

His father, Doyin, who currently serves as the Nigerian president’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, had a negative response to his son’s coming out, posting on Twitter: “I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

“He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.”

He added: “Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.”