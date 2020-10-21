End SARS: How police brutality is impacting Nigeria’s LGBTQ+ youth

Protests against the horrific police brutality actioned by Nigeria’s SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) are taking place online and across the globe. Here’s what you need to know about the fight to end SARS.

For the last two weeks, the streets of Nigeria have been packed with protesters who are taking a stand against normalised police brutality. If you’re unfamiliar with what has been going on, here’s a quick breakdown of what’s been happening.

What is SARS?

SARS is a unit that was first put together in 1992. As an undercover task force, it was aimed at tackling crime and protecting the public, but instead, it has become synonymous with oppression, human right violations as well as accusations of assault, illegal detentions and shootings.

While the SARS unit was disbanded by President Buhari on 11 October, the trauma left by the task force has reached a breaking point. Now, following the death of a young man in Delta State earlier this month, tensions between protesters and police have peaked.

Why are people protesting?

Nigerians have long been protesting the horrific treatment by the unit. Reports as early as 2016 establish how the SARS unit systematically exploited and leveraged their powers over civilians. Harrowing cases emerged spotlighting how detainees were tortured and had to offer bribes in exchange for their freedom. In some cases, it SARS officers were known for stealing and confiscating property from detainees.

As fresh attention is being paid to the this pressing issue, protests and online updates are being shared across the internet. Hashtags such as #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria have become vital resource points for users online to track news stories, and tweets from Nigerian activists on the ground.

Today, it was revealed 12 people were killed by the Nigeria army while peacefully protesting police brutality at Lekki toll gate, Lagos, Nigeria.

Following recent events, hundreds have come together, online and in person, to call for an end to police brutality. The Nigerian youth have become a vocal demographic taking a stand to the ongoing tyranny as SARS officers would reportedly single them out.

Many of these victims have been targeted by SARS officers and harassed due to their lifestyle which could be identified by what car they are driving or if they are in possession of a laptop.

Within this younger demographic, the LGBTQ+ community are particularly vulnerable. Nigeria does not recognise the freedom or rights of queer people. The young queer youth are often identified based on factors of appearance or presumptions based around behaviours.

“Yell it in your streets. We get killed for being queer. It’s crazy,” radical feminist and LGBTQ+ identifying activist Matthew Blaise tweeted.