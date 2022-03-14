Jamie Lee Curtis slams “discriminatory” anti-trans laws: “Freedom of expression includes gender expression”

Jamie Lee Curtis used her daughter’s birthday to send a message of “support to all of the trans families across the US”.

Ruby, Jamie’s youngest daughter with husband Christopher Guest, came out as trans to her mother in 2020 at the age of 25.

The Halloween actress, who has always been a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, has increasingly used her platform to advocate for trans rights since her daughter came out.

“Today is the birthday of my trans daughter,” she wrote on Instagram on 13 March. “I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures.”

The 63-year-old slammed the numerous anti-LGBTQ+ laws currently making their way through America’s legislature.

Jamie added: “This country was founded on freedom. A profoundly simple idea that everyone living here should be free to dream and achieve what they want freely. OUR declaration of independence promises that we are endowed with certain unalienable rights including Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…..AND that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to defy it to ensure Safety and Happiness. A profound idea. Safety and Happiness!”

Happy birthday Ruby. I am proud 2 be your mother & am sending support 2 all trans families across the US targeted by conservative legislatures & I VOW 2 use my freedom of speech 2 SUPPORT my child & ALL trans children trying 2 live FREELY as who they are. #ProtectTransKids pic.twitter.com/qCXxtBRKaA — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 13, 2022

She then appeared to reference Texas governor Greg Abbott comparing gender-affirming care for trans youth to “child abuse” and ordering investigations into it.

“Now politicians are proposing that parents providing gender-affirming care for THEIR OWN children are felons and deserve prison time,” she continued. “These laws are discriminatory, unjust, and anti-American. Freedom of expression includes gender expression!

“As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are. #ProtectTransKids thanks.”

In an interview with People, Jamie’s daughter explained that she “wasn’t worried” about coming out because of how “accepting” her parents are.

Ruby said: “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know.

“It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”