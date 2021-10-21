Jamie Lee Curtis on her daughter coming out as transgender: “I’m a grateful student”

Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Ruby have opened up about the latter coming out as transgender and the journey they have been on since.
Ruby, Jamie’s youngest daughter with husband Christopher Guest, came out to her mother in 2020 at the age of 25.
In an interview with People, Ruby explains that she “wasn’t worried” about coming out because of how “accepting” her parents are.
She says: “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know.
“It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”
Ruby opted to come out to her mother via text, with Jamie adding that she “called her immediately” after reading the message and that “there were some tears involved.”
Since then, the Halloween star has been “learning” and realises that mistakes are a part of the process.
“I’m a grateful student. It’s learning new terminology and words,” Jamie explains.
“I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”
Jamie first shared that Ruby is trans in July and tells People that speaking publicly about it could be beneficial for others.
She says: “You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human.
“But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”
Ruby shares a similar sentiment, as she usually keeps a very low profile but says she is “happy to talk about my experiences now.”
She continues: “Yeah, no one knows anything about me, and I’ve tried my best until now to keep it that way. But I’m happy to talk about my experiences now.
“Is it helpful to come out? Yeah. Like, people will still remember me for who I was, but I haven’t changed that. They finally get to see who I’ve always been, you know, inside, but now I finally get to show it on the outside.
“But me coming out has nothing to do with my mom being famous. I’ve tried to stay out of the spotlight for many years, or at least done my best to. I’m happy to be more visible if it helps others.”
When asked about the phrase “a mother knows,” Jamie states: “I knew Ruby had had a boyfriend. I knew that Ruby had used the word bi. But gender identity and sexual orientation — those are two separate things.
“And I knew that Ruby played female avatars in video games. But when you ask, ‘Did you have an inkling that Ruby was trans?’ I would say no. But when I replayed Ruby’s life, I went, ‘Hmm, that, that, those, hmm.’”