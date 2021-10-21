Jamie Lee Curtis on her daughter coming out as transgender: “I’m a grateful student”

Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Ruby have opened up about the latter coming out as transgender and the journey they have been on since.

Ruby, Jamie’s youngest daughter with husband Christopher Guest, came out to her mother in 2020 at the age of 25.

In an interview with People, Ruby explains that she “wasn’t worried” about coming out because of how “accepting” her parents are.

She says: “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know.

“It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Ruby opted to come out to her mother via text, with Jamie adding that she “called her immediately” after reading the message and that “there were some tears involved.”

Since then, the Halloween star has been “learning” and realises that mistakes are a part of the process.

“I’m a grateful student. It’s learning new terminology and words,” Jamie explains.

“I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

Jamie first shared that Ruby is trans in July and tells People that speaking publicly about it could be beneficial for others.