Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she’ll be officiating her trans daughter’s wedding

Film icon Jamie Lee Curtis has announced that she’ll be officiating her trans daughter’s wedding.

In an interview with AARP, Curtis opened up about her daughter Ruby and said that she and her husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride” as Ruby transitioned.

She added: “And she and her fiancé will be getting married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

The Halloween icon went on to say that over the years her “old ideas” of gender identity have evolved.

Later in the interview, Curtis discussed her own marriage to Guest and being a “deep, serious romantic.”

The 62-year-old old revealed that during her downtown she watches flash mob wedding proposals.

“I’ve watched lots of them,” she exclaimed. “That first moment of pledging yourselves to each other, that hipe and thrill, is really the start of the marriage.

“There’s just something magical there, between the reality of it and the beautiful unknown of it. That’s marriage. And that’s life.”

The legendary scream queen has been a constant ally for the LGBTQ+ community over the years.

In a 2019 interview with Pride Source, the actress gave insightful advice in regards to supporting the queer community, stating: “You don’t have to have your own experience in order to feel compassion and the need for justice and equality.”

She continued: “In the LGBTQ+ world, certainly I have friends and family, but I don’t have to have the direct experience in order to feel the compassion that I truly feel for acceptance and equality in all areas.”

We love to see a supportive LGBTQ+ ally!