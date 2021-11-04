Harry Styles helps fan come out to mother at show: “Lisa, she’s gay!”

During one of his Love On Tour shows in Milwaukee on 3 November, Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her mother.

“My mom is in Section 201,” said a sign being held up by a fan near the stage. “Help me come out.”

When the From the Dining Table hitmaker saw it, he instantly ran towards her and held the microphone towards her so she could make the announcement.

The young girl proceeded to tell the former One Direction star that she was fearful due to there being “a lot of people” around.

Styles responded by asking if she wanted him to tell her mother for her, which the young girl agreed to.

He then ran across the stage singing, before declaring: “Lisa, she’s gay!”

The camera on the big screen in the Fiserv Forum arena instantly panned to the girl’s mother, who was overwhelmed as the crowd cheered in support.

Shortly after the show, the fan took to Twitter to thank Styles for his help and said she will remember it “forever.”

“A moment that will actually be with me forever,” the girl wrote. “Thank you for creating a safe place for me. Thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. Thank you for helping me know who I am. Thank you. @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY.”

Styles has been showing his love for the LGBTQ+ community throughout his current tour.