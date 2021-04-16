Harry Styles breaks the internet with ‘resurfaced’ Little Mermaid photos

Harry is giving us under the sea realness.

Pop sensation and heartthrob, Harry Styles, has conquered the internet yet again with his latest fashion statement.

Earlier today, photos of Styles in an Ariel costume resurfaced on the web and each image is glorious.

In the pictures, the Watermelon Sugar singer is photographed wearing the signature red wig, a green tail, white seashell top, with a full champagne glass and cigarettes for accessories.

Simply. Iconic.

According to a report from Newsweek, the old pictures were taken from his 2019 SNL photoshoot.

Photos of Harry Styles dressed as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ have resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/YICYiIDIew — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2021

Around the same time of his SNL appearance, it was announced that Harry Styles was in talks to star as Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film.

Although the singer was a studio favourite, the role ended up going to British actor Jonah Hauer-King (The Last Photograph, Postcards From London), who will star alongside Halle Bailey (of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa McCarthy and Awkwafina in the highly anticipated film.

Since the photos hit the internet, fans have taken to social media with hilarious memes surrounding the Golden singer and his mermaid get up.

We’ve added some of our favourites tweets below.

Sources say that Harry Styles will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie “The little Mermaid” pic.twitter.com/s8bCQ5Kivg — Alex ༄ ⋆.•. (@fairytailhrry) April 16, 2021

harry styles has officially claimed ariel and her entire brand pic.twitter.com/SJZhWzQ7vs — adˀᵎ (@erodaprotector) April 16, 2021

sponsored by harry styles pic.twitter.com/SfsytlQdSJ — avi ; ia (@louismyellow) April 16, 2021

i love the word “resurfaced” here as if this is a problematic scandal and not just him dressed as a fish https://t.co/taRGfSZFKW — matt (@mattxiv) April 16, 2021