Here’s your first look at Harry Styles as a gay cop in My Policeman

The first photos of Harry Styles in My Policeman have emerged, and fans are going wild.

Taken on set, the photos show the British singer-songwriter in full navy police uniform as the film’s lead character, Tom, alongside David Dawson as his love interest Patrick.

Based on the critically-acclaimed gay novel of the same name from Bethan Roberts, My Policeman follows a schoolteacher called Marion who falls in love with Tom in 1950s Brighton.

Marion will be played by Emma Corrin, who recently earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Princess Diana in The Crown.

After meeting museum curator Patrick, however, Tom finds himself torn between both lovers. Due to social constraints of the era, Tom decides that it is safer to marry Marion. This is going to be a tear-jerker, isn’t it?

The film will be told in flashbacks, with older versions of Tom, Patrick and Marion being played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively.

As well as photos of Styles in his full police attire, the British singer-songwriter was caught locking lips with Corrin while surrounded by vintage cars.

Of course, fans of Styles went berserk on social media.

One fan spoke for all of us as they tweeted: “I apologize in advance for the person I’ll become when I see Harry Styles acting in My Policeman.”

Another wrote: “I’m so excited for movie and crying at the same time… Please help!”

Harry Styles was spotted today filming the upcoming LGBT romantic drama "My Policeman" in Brighton, England. More 📷 #HarryStyles 👉 #MyPoliceman #Brighton pic.twitter.com/2SlERjmTu3 — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) May 5, 2021

Harry Styles filming My Policeman today. pic.twitter.com/v4QaG1yCke — . (@STYLESARCHlVE) May 4, 2021

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin at My Policeman set! pic.twitter.com/aESdH2aJzK — My Policeman | Updates (@MyPolicemanNew) May 4, 2021

HARRY STYLES IN A POLICEMAN UNIFORM SCRUNCHING HIS NOSE IS SOMETHING I DIDN'T KNOW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/ICXUnLGCfr — Ash ♡'s ashie / liz's gf (real) (@sunfflouwerry) May 4, 2021

HARRY STYLES DOING HIS SIGNATURE NOSE SCRUNCH DRESSED AS A POLICEMAN FROM THE 1950S IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/cuOwGTBVkn — jeanne loves hagar (@BETTER0TB) May 4, 2021

" DUNKIRK – DON'T WORRY DARLING – MY POLICEMAN " I ONLY BELIEVE IN ACTOR HARRY STYLES SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/TXZPU176xJ — One Direction (@hshshsskl) May 4, 2021

Harry Styles and David Dawson filming for ‘My Policeman’ in Brighton pic.twitter.com/pLYwmyoIfL — Fashion & Pop Culture (@postbestfshn) May 4, 2021

Went to the gym after finishing work and came across this. My local is being used a location for the Harry Styles/Emma Corrin movie, My Policeman (I don't know if they're there but it's a week long shoot so maybe at some point). pic.twitter.com/MjsgIdd8K9 — Shaun Wren (@Shaun_Wren) May 3, 2021

HARRY STYLES AND DAVID DAWSON AT MY POLICEMAN SET! pic.twitter.com/DyzFj5Vd5k — My Policeman | Updates (@MyPolicemanNew) May 4, 2021

at first i was like "harry styles as a policeman" as a joke… but bro, i dont think it’s a joke anymore pic.twitter.com/NGjYQPySIi — 𝕝𝕚𝕨𝕚𝕒²⁸♡◟̽◞̽ (@niewiaryg00dne) May 4, 2021