Here’s your first look at Harry Styles as a gay cop in My Policeman

The first photos of Harry Styles in My Policeman have emerged, and fans are going wild.
Taken on set, the photos show the British singer-songwriter in full navy police uniform as the film’s lead character, Tom, alongside David Dawson as his love interest Patrick.
Based on the critically-acclaimed gay novel of the same name from Bethan Roberts, My Policeman follows a schoolteacher called Marion who falls in love with Tom in 1950s Brighton.
Marion will be played by Emma Corrin, who recently earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Princess Diana in The Crown.
After meeting museum curator Patrick, however, Tom finds himself torn between both lovers. Due to social constraints of the era, Tom decides that it is safer to marry Marion. This is going to be a tear-jerker, isn’t it?
The film will be told in flashbacks, with older versions of Tom, Patrick and Marion being played by Linus Roache, Rupert Everett and Gina McKee, respectively.
As well as photos of Styles in his full police attire, the British singer-songwriter was caught locking lips with Corrin while surrounded by vintage cars.
Of course, fans of Styles went berserk on social media.
One fan spoke for all of us as they tweeted: “I apologize in advance for the person I’ll become when I see Harry Styles acting in My Policeman.”
Another wrote: “I’m so excited for movie and crying at the same time… Please help!”
Harry Styles was spotted today filming the upcoming LGBT romantic drama "My Policeman" in Brighton, England.
More 📷 #HarryStyles 👉 #MyPoliceman #Brighton pic.twitter.com/2SlERjmTu3
Harry Styles filming My Policeman today. pic.twitter.com/v4QaG1yCke
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin at My Policeman set! pic.twitter.com/aESdH2aJzK
HARRY STYLES IN A POLICEMAN UNIFORM SCRUNCHING HIS NOSE IS SOMETHING I DIDN'T KNOW I NEEDED pic.twitter.com/ICXUnLGCfr
HARRY STYLES DOING HIS SIGNATURE NOSE SCRUNCH DRESSED AS A POLICEMAN FROM THE 1950S IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/cuOwGTBVkn
" DUNKIRK – DON'T WORRY DARLING – MY POLICEMAN " I ONLY BELIEVE IN ACTOR HARRY STYLES SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/TXZPU176xJ
Harry Styles and David Dawson filming for ‘My Policeman’ in Brighton pic.twitter.com/pLYwmyoIfL
Went to the gym after finishing work and came across this. My local is being used a location for the Harry Styles/Emma Corrin movie, My Policeman (I don't know if they're there but it's a week long shoot so maybe at some point). pic.twitter.com/MjsgIdd8K9
HARRY STYLES AND DAVID DAWSON AT MY POLICEMAN SET! pic.twitter.com/DyzFj5Vd5k
at first i was like "harry styles as a policeman" as a joke… but bro, i dont think it’s a joke anymore pic.twitter.com/NGjYQPySIi
Harry Styles with David Dawson on set of My Policeman!
I'm so excited for movie and crying at the same time…
Please help! pic.twitter.com/f4KVDVTHhG
According to a report from The Sun, Styles and Dawson will be filming two intimate love scenes for the highly-anticipated movie.
“Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible,” an insider revealed.
“The plan is to shoot two romps between Harry and David, then another scene where Harry is naked on his own. Not much is going to be left to the imagination.
“Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task.”
The same source said Styles is eager to showcase his range and skew the public’s perception of him: “He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him – and this film will really do that.”
My Policeman is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Grandage, who adapts a screenplay from Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner. It will be released exclusively on Prime Video.
Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film, Dunkirk. He will also star in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming romantic drama, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Chris Pine and Florence Pugh.