DaBaby apologises for homophobic remarks in meeting with HIV organisations

DaBaby has met with nine HIV organisations to discuss HIV education following his inaccurate comments made at a festival in July.

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on 25 July, DaBaby claimed that HIV-positive people will “die in two to three weeks” before making derogatory comments about his gay fans “sucking dick” in the parking lot.

The comments resulted in widespread criticism and saw the rapper dropped from several festival lineups, such as Lollapalooza, iHeartRadio, Parklife and the Governors Ball.

The rapper also lost sponsorship deals and had his feature removed from Dua Lipa’s top ten US hit Levitating after she said she was “surprised and horrified” by what he had said.

DaBaby has since engaged in an array of confusing behaviour, including a social media apology which was eventually deleted and by using his first stage performance since the incident to call out “cry babies” still talking about his offensive comments.

He has now met with representatives from nine HIV organisations in a virtual meeting, during which GLAAD said he “apologised for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV”.

“Our goal was to ‘call him in instead of calling him out’,” a joint statement from Black community leaders and those attending the meeting said.

“We believed that if he connected with Black leaders living with HIV that a space for community building and healing could be created.

“We are encouraged he swiftly answered our call and joined us in a meaningful dialogue and a thoughtful, educational meeting.”

The statement continued: “During our meeting, DaBaby was genuinely engaged, apologised for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.”