DaBaby issues apology to LGBTQ+ community after being dropped from festival line-ups

DaBaby has issued an actual apology to the LGBTQ+ community following his recent homophobic remarks.

On 2 August, the controversial rapper released a statement about his “misinformed” comments about HIV/AIDS, which came a day after he was dropped from Lollapalooza’s line-up in Chicago.

He was also cut from Parklife Festival, New York City’s Governor’s Ball and Day N Vegas in Las Vegas, as well as from a boohooMAN campaign.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” he told his followers.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me – knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”

DaBaby said he appreciates the “many people” who reached out to him privately to “offer wisdom, education and resources” about the issues surrounding HIV/AIDS.

“That’s what I needed and it was received. I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he added.

“Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on 25 July, DaBaby claimed that HIV positive people will “die in two to three weeks” before making derogatory comments about his gay fans “sucking d**k” in the parking lot.

His comments received intense backlash online, with his Levitating collaborator Dua Lipa telling her Instagram followers that she’s “surprised and horrified” and doesn’t “recognise this as the person” she once worked with.

DaBaby also came under fire from Elton John, Demi Lovato and Madonna. The latter wrote: “People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN.”

At the time, DaBaby doubled down on his views in a series of Instagram Stories, in which he claimed his gay fans “don’t got f***ing AIDS” because they “take care of theyself,” and a problematic music video.

In the clip for Giving What It’s Supposed to Give, he can be seen holding up a sign that says “AIDS” while rapping the following lyrics: “B****, we like AIDS, I’m on your ass, we on your ass, b****, we won’t go ‘way.”

DaBaby also ended the video with a title card that reads, “Don’t fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me in the same way you want the freedom to be you,” basically equating the right for LGBTQ+ people to exist without being publicly discriminated against with his “right” to spew homophobia.

You can listen to the original version of Dua Lipa’s Levitating here or below.