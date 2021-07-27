Dua Lipa shows supports for LGBTQ+ community after DaBaby’s HIV comments: “I’m surprised and horrified”

Pop superstar Dua Lipa has shown support for her LGBTQ+ fans after DaBaby’s horrific HIV comments.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Physical singer shared her disappointment with the rapper, stating: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby comments. I realy don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”

She continued: “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ+ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Dua’s statement comes days after the American artist was condemned on social media for his comments at the rap and hip-hop festival Rolling Loud Miami.

During his set, he told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Soon after receiving backlash, the rapper doubled down on his ignorant comments in a series of Instagram stories.

“What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that,” he said.

“Because, regardless of what y’all motherf**kers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf**king words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up.”