Dua Lipa shows supports for LGBTQ+ community after DaBaby’s HIV comments: “I’m surprised and horrified”

Pop superstar Dua Lipa has shown support for her LGBTQ+ fans after DaBaby’s horrific HIV comments.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Physical singer shared her disappointment with the rapper, stating: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby comments. I realy don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”
She continued: “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ+ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”
Dua’s statement comes days after the American artist was condemned on social media for his comments at the rap and hip-hop festival Rolling Loud Miami.
During his set, he told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.
“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”
Soon after receiving backlash, the rapper doubled down on his ignorant comments in a series of Instagram stories.
“What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that,” he said.
“Because, regardless of what y’all motherf**kers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf**king words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up.”
He went on to say that is gay fans “have standards” and criticised those who reacted negatively to his homophobic comments.
“I said if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherfucking light up. My gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no dick in no parking lot.
“Gay or straight, or goddamn both, or whatever. Don’t none of that shit matter to me,” he continued. “What matter to me, when I’m on that stage, is putting on the show for anybody and everybody that’s out there and that’s what the f**k I did.”
Unlike the 29-yer-old rapper, Dua has not only showcased genuine support for her LGBTQ+ fans but has also made a difference in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
Back in April, the New Rules songstress helped raise $3 million for the Elton Johns AIDS Foundation.
The two pop artists performed during the one-hour virtual fundraiser that featured a cover of Bennie and the Jets.
In an Instagram post, Dua opened up about working with Elton John and the importance of the fundraiser
“I’m so excited and honoured to be performing at #EJAFOscars on 25th April with [Elton John] in support of the amazing work that [Elton John Aids Foundation] is doing to help young people all over the world who are living with or at risk of HIV,” she wrote.
