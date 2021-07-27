DaBaby says his ‘gay fans have class and aren’t junkies’ as he addresses ignorant HIV comments

DaBaby has addressed his disgusting remarks about gay men and people living with HIV.
Earlier this week, the American rapper was condemned on social media for his comments at the rap and hip-hop festival Rolling Loud Miami.
During his set, he told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.
“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”
The star caused even more controversy when he brought out fellow rapper Torey Lanez, who was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year.
After DaBaby’s comments were widely criticised online, he released a series of Instagram Stories doubling down on his ignorant views.
“What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that,” he said.
“Because, regardless of what y’all motherf**kers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf**king words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up.
“I’m talking about my boy that was at the front of stage left where I jumped, ask him. He got clips all on his shit, the whole night was recording. We were turning up the whole night. My boy had the crop top on front row.
“He out there in that jungle, in that water. He out there cutting up. He knows the words to the song. I’m rapping them b***hes with ’em.”
DaBaby proceeded to tell those who weren’t present at the show to “shut the f**k up” before adding: “Come f**k with the live show, killer, gay or straight.” He also claimed he wasn’t “going on a rant” and called his speech a “call to action” because he’s the “best live performer”.
“You interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying? All the lights went up, gay or straight. You want to know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got f**king AIDS. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain’t going for that. They ain’t no junkies,” he added.
DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA
— ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021
“I said if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherfucking light up. My gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no dick in no parking lot.”
After saying his “gay fans have standards,” he concluded his video by criticising those who reacted negatively to his homophobic comments.
Again, he kindly asked them to “shut the f**k up” and to not “disturb my motherf**king gay fans and make them feel uncomfortable in they skin”.
“Gay or straight, or goddamn both, or whatever. Don’t none of that shit matter to me,” he continued. “What matter to me, when I’m on that stage, is putting on the show for anybody and everybody that’s out there and that’s what the f**k I did.”
T.I., best known for his hits in the 00s, backed DaBaby in a video posted to social media. He had the audacity to compare the rapper’s remarks about gay people and HIV/AIDS with Lil Nas X’s openness about his homosexuality in his music and accompanying videos.
“For instance, the Lil Nas X shit. The performances and video, man I got a lot of respect for bruh because he had the courage to live his truth, but that shit ain’t for me. Just can’t look at it, and I don’t want my children seeing it, either,” he said.
“If you have a Lil Nas X video, and him living his truth, you gone damn sure have people like DaBaby who are going to speak they truth. There ain’t nothing wrong with none of that. It ain’t got to be no hate, it’s all honesty.”
Make it make sense?