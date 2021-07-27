DaBaby says his ‘gay fans have class and aren’t junkies’ as he addresses ignorant HIV comments

DaBaby has addressed his disgusting remarks about gay men and people living with HIV.

Earlier this week, the American rapper was condemned on social media for his comments at the rap and hip-hop festival Rolling Loud Miami.

During his set, he told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The star caused even more controversy when he brought out fellow rapper Torey Lanez, who was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year.

After DaBaby’s comments were widely criticised online, he released a series of Instagram Stories doubling down on his ignorant views.

“What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that,” he said.

“Because, regardless of what y’all motherf**kers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf**king words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up.

“I’m talking about my boy that was at the front of stage left where I jumped, ask him. He got clips all on his shit, the whole night was recording. We were turning up the whole night. My boy had the crop top on front row.

“He out there in that jungle, in that water. He out there cutting up. He knows the words to the song. I’m rapping them b***hes with ’em.”

DaBaby proceeded to tell those who weren’t present at the show to “shut the f**k up” before adding: “Come f**k with the live show, killer, gay or straight.” He also claimed he wasn’t “going on a rant” and called his speech a “call to action” because he’s the “best live performer”.

“You interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying? All the lights went up, gay or straight. You want to know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got f**king AIDS. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain’t going for that. They ain’t no junkies,” he added.