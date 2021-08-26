GLAAD study reveals shocking stigma around HIV and AIDS in 2021

Less than half of Americans feel knowledgeable about HIV and there is still a lack of awareness about the virus, a GLAAD study has revealed.

GLAAD has released its second annual State of HIV Stigma Study, which is a national survey of US adults that measures the attitudes towards HIV/AIDS and those living with HIV.

In a decline from the previous year, only 48% of adults in America feel that they are knowledgeable about HIV.

Almost all of those surveyed (87%) felt that there is still a stigma around HIV, with less than half (42%) knowing that people living with the virus cannot transmit it while on proper treatment.

Perhaps most shockingly, around half (53%) of non-LGBTQ+ respondents said they would be uncomfortable interacting with a medical professional who has HIV.

A similar trend was found with other professions, as 43% would feel discomfort around a hairstylist or barber and around one-third (35%) would feel the same around a teacher with HIV.

“We continue to do our work of educating folks on living with, the treatment of, and prevention of HIV/AIDS, but a cultural stigma and ignorance still exists for so many people,” said Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

Van Ness, who is living with HIV, added: “A lack of compassion and stigma will continue to allow HIV/AIDS to hurt people in all communities until everyone in every community prioritizes ending the judgment and cruelty that is preventing healing for everyone affected by the HIV/AIDS pandemic.”