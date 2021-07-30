Madonna reads DaBaby for absolute filth: “I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance”

The Queen of Pop has spoken!

Madonna has become the latest celebrity to condemn the vile and homophobic actions of US rapper DaBaby.

The pop icon, who has continuously advocated for LGBTQ+ rights throughout her 40+ year career, tore apart the 29-year-old’s deplorable remarks about gay and HIV positive people.

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on 25 July, DaBaby claimed that HIV positive people will “die in two to three weeks” before making derogatory comments about his gay fans “sucking d**k” in the parking lot.

His comments received intense backlash online, with his Levitating collaborator Dua Lipa telling her Instagram followers that she’s “surprised and horrified” and doesn’t “recognise this as the person” she once worked with. The British singer added: “I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 per cent with the LGTBQ community.

“We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Fashion retailer boohooMAN also dropped DaBaby from their campaign, and he’s been removed from the line-up of Manchester’s Parklife festival. Karma is real!

Madonna, who also collaborated with Dua on a remix of Levitating, schooled DaBaby on facts about HIV/AIDS in an Instagram post. Alongside a video of his performance, Madonna wrote: “A message to DaBaby – if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts.

“After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids.

“These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives! AIDS is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd.”

Referencing his “cellphone lighter” comment from Rolling Loud, Madonna continued to read him for absolute filth as she wrote further: “I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, no one dies of AIDS in two or three weeks anymore. Thank God.”

The star also hit out at his “sexist remarks” about women whose “pussies need to smell like water,” saying he encouraged “more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.”

Madonna ended her post: “People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN.”

Madonna, we love you.