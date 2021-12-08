West Side Story banned in six countries over transgender character

West Side Story has reportedly been banned in Saudi Arabia and five other Gulf nations because of it featuring a transgender character.

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story will not show in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or Kuwait, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

Although the reasoning is yet to be confirmed, sources told the outlet that the decision was a result of West Side Story’s inclusion of a transgender character – Anybodys, played by non-binary actor Iris Menas.

The movie was never given a release certificate in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait which, of the six regions banning West Side Story, are considered the strictest when it comes to censoring content.

The remaining four countries requested cuts from the movie, though Disney reportedly refused to oblige meaning that the 9 December release date in the region will not go ahead.

Homosexuality is still criminalised in many Middle Eastern regions and is even punishable by death in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which often prompts the censorship of any LGBTQ+ references in entertainment media.